“Respeto,” an independent film that tackles extrajudicial killings, took home six trophies including Best Picture at the 2nd Eddys Awards held at The Solaire Theater in Pasay City Monday night. The same film also earned recognitions for Dido dela Paz, Best Supporting Actor; Chai Fonacier, Best Supporting Actress; Best Sound Design; Best Musical Score; and Best Original Theme Song “Respeto” sang by the movie’s lead actor Abra. “Respeto” edged out other nominees “Unexpectedly Yours,” “Smaller and Smaller Circles,” “Deadma Walking,” and “Birdshot” for the night’s top prize – best picture. Fonacier shared the Best Supporting Actress trophy with Angeli Bayani, “Maestra;” and Therese Malvar, “Ilawod.” Aga Muhlach won Best Actor for his comeback movie “Seven Sundays” while Mary Joy Apostol was named Best Actress for the film “Birdshot.” Mikhail Red was named Best Director for the film “Birdshot,” the movie submitted by the Philippines to the foreign language film category of the 2018 Oscar Awards. The film, however, failed to crack the top five nominees. Other winners were: Eric Cabahug, Deadma Walking, Best Screenplay; Mycko David, Birdshot, Best Cinematography; Gino Gonzales, Ang Larawan, Best Production Design; Marya Ignacio, Kita Kita, Best Editing; and Ang Panday, Best Visual Effects. This year’s Film Icon awardees were Nora Aunor, Maricel Soriano, Eddie Garcia Susan Roces, Gloria Romero, and Charo Santos-Concio. Other honorees were: Mario Hernando (posthumous), Joe Quirino Award; Ricky Lo (entertainment editor, columnist, TV host), Manny Pichel Award; and Vic del Rosario Jr. (Viva Films), Producer of the Year. Posthumous honorees were Mario Hernando, Maryo J. delos Reyes, Soxy Topacio, Maning Borlaza, Bernardo Bernardo, Argel Joseph, and Isabel Granada. The Eddys is organized by the Society of Entertainment Editors or SPEEd which aims to encourage local filmmakers, producers, writers, and actors to continue pursuing their passion for creating films that mirror the realities of our society. (Robert R. Requintina)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Foreign Affairs continues to step up its efforts to meet the consular needs of the public with its pioneering Passport on Wheels program by going to offices, hospitals, subdivisions, and schools nationwide to serve the applying public.

In a statement, the DFA said it has increased its capacity to serve more passport applicants since the launching of the PoW program last January, with the number of PoW applicants in the last six months already equivalent to the output of four medium-sized consular offices.

“Through the Passport on Wheels, we are not only able to bring our consular services closer to the people but, more importantly, serve more people, accommodating more than 138,000 applicants since January,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said.

In addition to cities and municipalities, government offices such as Malacañang, Senate, House of Representatives, Department of Health, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority were also visited by PoW teams.

Related

comments