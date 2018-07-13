SBP, BA get FIBA extension

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

World governing body FIBA extended the deadline for both the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and Basketball Australia to submit their positions regarding the brawl that marred the World Cup Qualifiers match between Gilas Pilipinas and Australia last July 2 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

SBP President Al Panlilio said the two federations have until 6 a.m. Saturday morning Manila time to send a formal explanation of how things transpired in the incident that may lead to severe sanctions for players, coaches and even the SBP.

FIBA earlier gave the two sides until July 10 to submit their position papers.

“They’re just giving us more time to just review our position,” said Panlilio, admitting having sleepless nights dealing with the process.

Thirteen players from Gilas and Australia were ejected in the fight that occurred with 4:01 left in the third quarter and the visiting Boomers ahead 79-48, but the likes of Jio Jalalon and Allein Maliksi in street clothes and assistant coach Jong Uichico were seen taking part in the incident.

Panlilio, who added the SBP and Basketball Australia were given copies of the video of the incident, believes it may take FIBA about one to two weeks before releasing its findings.

Related

comments