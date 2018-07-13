Swallowing sperm won’t make you pregnant

Dear Ms. Rica,

I am a teenage girl who is starting to discover my sexuality and pleasure. Unfortunately, I can only talk about sex with my friends. Some of them are more adventurous than I am or meron silang nakakausap about sex na may more experience. I have a boyfriend who I haven’t had sex with pero siyempre, from time to time, we try and explore pleasuring each other. Very recently, I am learning to give him a blow job. Pero ina-ask niya kung pwede ko daw ba i-swallow. Sabi ng mga friends ko, pwede pa din daw po ako mabuntis dahil nasa loob ng body ko ang sperm nya. Is this true? Help naman po.

Newbie J

Hello to you Newbie J,

It is a very interesting time when you start learning and exploring about sex. It is also critical na magkaroon ka ng access sa credible and tamang information about sex and your reproductive health. I applaud you that you are trying to validate the information that you are receiving from your friends.

To answer your question directly, hindi ka pwedeng mabuntis by swallowing your boyfriend’s sperm. Sa digestive system mo papasok ang semen and will be processed by your body just like food na kinakain mo. Pwede ka lang mabuntis kapag ang semen ay pumasok sa reproductive system through the vagina. Kailangan magkaroon ng access ng semilya papunta sa iyong egg para ma-fertilize ito.

Pero kailangan mo din maintindihan na kahit hindi possible na mabuntis through swallowing the sperm, pwede itong maging way to transmit sexually transmitted infection or STI if one partner is infected.

Some people use condoms even while giving fellatio as practice of safe sex. May mga flavored condoms na available sa “suking tindahan” or drugstores to make it more exciting for you.

Kung ayaw mo naman mag-condom, be sure that you and your partner get yourselves checked. Para hindi magkahawaan kung may sakit man.

And, be ready for whatever taste you may get from swallowing, iba iba kasi ang lasa ng semilya. May iba na nagsasabing nakakatulong sa kanila mag kendi after going down there.

Of course, if you are not comfortable with swallowing, it is always your choice because it is your body. Talk to your partner about what other sexual activities you can explore that will not make you feel awkward. Communication is key. Spit or swallow? Either way could work. Remember, it’s your choice. And again, it’s always best to be safe, in more ways than one. #takeitfromthesexymind.

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me atwww.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

