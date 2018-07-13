Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Pinoys to 1 year

Taiwan has extended the trial visa-free entry of Filipinos to one year.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Representative to the Philippines Michael Peiyung Hsu said the program – which was first enforced on All Saints’ Day last year – is officially extended until July 31, 2019.

Subject to review further extension, Hsu said the initiative “will surely enhance” the friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines and further strengthen their multifaceted cooperation.

He asked the government to also implement a visa-free entry to attract more Taiwanese tourists and businessmen to visit the country.

The number of Taipei and Manila two-way visitors hit a record high in 2017 when Filipino travelers going to Taiwan reached 290,784 and the Taiwanese visitors to the Philippines reached 236,777.

Once considered, Hsu assured this will produce a positive impact on Taipei and Manila’s areas of partnership, particularly in tourism, investment, trade, education, culture, agriculture, and fisheries.

“It will be a significant milestone in the bilateral win-win partnership and (will) also enhance the friendly ties and mutual benefits between Taiwan and the Philippines,” he said.

To avail of the visa-free program, Filipino applicants must have no criminal records in Taiwan. He is also required to have an ordinary passport with remaining validity of at least six months from the date of entry, a return ticket, and a proof of accommodation booking or the sponsor’s contact information for tour, meetings, and events arrangements, and proof he has no criminal records or other records of misconduct in Taiwan. (Roy C. Mabasa)

