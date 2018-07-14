6 drug peddlers nabbed

Police seized over R150,000 worth of suspected shabu from six alleged drug pushers in separate buy-bust operations in Caloocan City Wednesday night, a belated report said.

First to be arrested was Soraida Lomondot, 33, jobless, of Guiguinto, Bulacan.

Anti-narcotics agents led by Senior Inspector John David Chua launched an anti-drug operation against Lomondot after receiving information about her alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Around 7 p.m., Lomondot was arrested after she sold R2,000 worth of suspected shabu to an undercover cop near a supermarket on West Avenue in Quezon City.

When frisked, a pack of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams with street value of R150,000 was seized from her.

Three hours later, the same team nabbed Ronaldo dela Cruz, 51, a construction worker; and Marean Lorena, 29, both residents of Caloocan.

Police said the two suspects sold four sachet of suspected shabu worth R200 in front of Dela Cruz’s house on Kawal Street.

An hour later, the team arrested three more drug suspects identified as Edgardo Egusquiza, 36, tricycle driver; Aries Delasan, 24; and Jessron Ortisio, 38, construction worker, for allegedly selling suspected shabu worth P300 on Ignacio Street in Baesa, Caloocan.(Kate Louise Javier)

