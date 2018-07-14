Bulacan slips past Bacoor

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(University of the Assumption Gym)

5:30 p.m. – Marikina vs Zamboanga

7:30 p.m. – Pampanga vs Parañaque

Veteran big man JayR Taganas came up with a double-double performance as Bulacan escaped past host Bacoor, 77-76, on Thursday night to put its Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup title campaign back on track at the Strike Gymnasium in Cavite.

An undersized center standing at 6-foot-3, the wide-bodied Taganas asserted his will down low with team-highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds, five of them off the offensive end, as the Kuyas, supported by Mighty Sports of Caesar Angelo Wongchuking, did enough to foil the Strikers right on their home floor.

Gunner James Martinez tallied 10 points while three other teammates added at least eight points each to help Bulacan redeem itself from a 94-76 loss to North Division leader San Juan last June 30 and improve its mark to 2-1.

Also emerging victorious were the Basilan Steel, who pulled the rug from under erstwhile favored Cebu City Sharks, 86-76, for their breakthrough win.

Former pro Dennis Daa led all scorers with 25 points off the bench while sniper Tata Bautista added 17 points as the Steel got off to a strong start, built a lead as high as 15 points and kept the Sharks at bay in the second half.

“This is a big win for the province of Basilan,” said Steel coach Joseph Romarate, pleased no end with how they got the job done on their third try. “Who could imagine Basilan will win in the MPBL? We are dedicating this victory for the whole province of Basilan.

“All the negative publicities for Basilan, and so on and so forth, I hope this will be the start of changing the image of Basilan. Whenever they talk about Basilan, they usually mention about the way. But now, we can think and hope peacefully and that the province of Basilan is still a winner.”

Former Mapua stalwart Macky Acosta also came up big for the Steel by hitting five straight points that enabled them to restore their lead back to six at 76-70. Then Daa delivered the killer blows for the Sharks, highlighted by a tough fall-away jumper.

Patrick Cabahug finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists while William McAloney and Rhaffy Octobre added 14 points that all went down the drain with the Sharks’ third consecutive setback.

Guard Mikee Reyes led a balanced attack with 18 points while big man Mark Montuano pumped in 13 points and 13 rebounds but they still could not prevent the Strikers from absorbing their second straight loss for a 1-2 record.

Related

comments