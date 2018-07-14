Du30 fraternity brod appointed

President Duterte has appointed former Justice Undersecretary Antonio Kho Jr. as new commissioner at the Commission on Elections.

Duterte signed Kho’s appointment paper last July 11. He will serve in the Comelec until Feb. 2, 2022.

Kho, fraternity brother of Duterte, will take over the position vacated by Sheriff Abas, who is now Comelec chairperson. However, Kho’s appointment is yet to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments.

Kho is the fourth appointee of Duterte in the Comelec. The others are Abas and Marlon Casquejo and Socorro Inting as commissioners.

Kho was also assigned to head the task force that will reinvestigate the Priority Development Assistance Fund or “pork barrel fund” scam. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

