Duterte trust ratings up in June

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

President Duterte remains the most approved and most trusted government official, the latest Pulse Asia survey released yesterday said.

The nationwide survey conducted from June 15 to 21 with 1,800 respondents showed 88 percent approved the President’s performance, up eight points from 80 percent in the first quarter survey last March.

On the other hand, 87 percent trust Duterte, also improving by eight points from 79 percent three months ago.

Three percent disapproved the President’s performance while two percent said they do not trust him.

Meanwhile, the trust and approval ratings of the three highest government officials next to Duterte also went up in the survey.

Vice President Leni G. Robredo obtained an approval rating of 62 percent, up seven points from 55 percent last March.

Sen. Koko Pimentel, who was the Senate President at the time of the survey, had a 72 percent approval rating, an increase of 11 points from 61 percent in the first quarter.

Forty seven percent appreciated House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez’s work in the last three months, up six points from 41 percent last March.

Fifty six percent trust Robredo, Pimentel, 64 percent, and Alvarez, 45 percent.

Among the top issues during the survey period were the arrest by the police of “tambays,” the ouster of then Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes P.A. Sereno, the start of the regional consultation on the draft federal Charter, the enactment of the Mental Health Law, and the third reading approval of the Bangsamoro Basic Law on both chambers of Congress.

Related

comments