MARINA leads inspection of maritime schools

Malacañang has clarified that the Maritime Industry Authority would take the lead in the inspection of maritime schools in the country to ensure compliance with international regulations.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque highlighted the role of MARINA amid government efforts to comply with requirements imposed by the European Union.

“MARINA will take supervision of maritime schools. At present, these schools are supervised by the Commission on Higher Education,” Roque said in a phone interview.

Roque had earlier announced that CHED would take supervision and inspection of maritime schools, citing an imminent agreement with MARINA on the matter. The planned agreement on enhancing the training of Filipino seafarers was tackled in President Duterte’s recent meeting with the Cabinet in Malacañang.

“It was announced yesterday (Wednesday) that there will be an agreement, brokered by the Department of Transportation, between the CHED and MARINA where the CHED will now undertake supervision and inspection of all maritime schools to ensure compliance with the EU standards,” Roque said in a Palace press briefing last Thursday.

“Dahil sa importansya ng bagay na ito, dahil tayo pa rin ang pinakamaraming mga Pilipino na nagtatrabaho bilang seamen, ang Presidente mismo ang nagsu-supervise ng compliance ng ating mga maritime schools,” he added.

Roque said the government hopes to meet the deadline on the submission of compliance program to the EU.

The European Maritime Safety Agency, a regulatory arm of the EU on maritime safety, conducts regular audits to ensure seafarers working on board EU-flagged ships are competent.

