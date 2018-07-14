NBA star Steph Curry arriving in September

By Jerome Lagunzad

After his fellow Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, two-time NBA league MVP Stephen Curry will make his return to Manila on Sept. 6 as part of his promotional tour for a global shoe brand.

The 6-foot-3 Curry, 30, also a three-time NBA champion, will be in town for three days as he embarks on week-long Asian swing that will also include stops in Wuhan, China from Sept. 8 to 10 and Tokyo, Japan from Sept. 10 to 12.

“On September 5 (September 6 in Manila), Under Armour Basketball will bring Curry, his mindset, and his will to win to the Philippines, China, and Japan. Manila, Wuhan, and Tokyo — get ready!” the brand Tweeted recently.

Aside from promoting his latest Under Armour Curry 5 signature basketball shoe, the former Davidson College star is expected to conduct basketball clinics where he will share his skills and knowledge of the game.

Curry’s highly-anticipated return will mark the second time that he will set foot on Manila after initially visiting the country back in September 2015, just several months after leading the Warriors to their first NBA crown in four decades at the expense of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During that previous visit, Curry promised he would make a comeback in Manila if he would have his way.

And from the looks of it, he will stay true to his words.

