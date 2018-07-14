Ombudsman, PNP eye title duel in UNTV

Top seed Philippine National Police (PNP) and second-ranked Ombudsman try to arrange a best-of-three title series when they go up against their respective semis rivals tomorrow in the 2nd UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The PNP Responders clash with No. 4 Senate Sentinels at 3 p.m. while the Ombudsman Graft Busters collide with the Judiciary Magis at 4:30 p.m.

Both PNP and Ombudsman are armed with twice-to-beat privileges for finishing 1-2, thus needing only a win to set up a title showdown in the 8-team tournament organized by UNTV President and CEO Daniel Razon for public servants.

The Responders are out make amends after their junior counterparts failed to defend their title in the regular UNTV Cup which was won by the Senate Defenders.

The noble event offers R1 million to the chosen charity of the champion team with the runner-up’s charity getting R500,000. The charities of the third and fourth placers shall receive R300,000 and R200,000, respectively.

Led by Joel De Mesa and Anthony Padua, the Responders swept the single-round elims capped by a 97-90 win over Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission last Sunday.

Out to lead the Sentinels are Senators Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara and Warren Tan.

