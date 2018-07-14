PAGASA spots LPA east of Surigao City

A low-pressure area spotted east of Surigao City would bring rains in some parts of Mindanao as the southwest monsoon or “habagat” continues to affect the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA was estimated at 715 kilometers east of Surigao City early yesterday morning.

The State weather agency said Western Visayas, Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batangas will experience rains caused by the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Compostela Valley, and Davao Oriental will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and trough of LPA.

The rest of the country will have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 24 to 33 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 17 to 22 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, and Metro Davao, 25 to 31 degrees Celsius. (PNA)

