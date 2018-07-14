PNP tracing persons behind ‘PH, Province of China’ banners

The Philippine National Police (PNP) started tracking down the persons who installed the “Philippines, Province of China” banners in different parts of Metro Manila.

Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr., PNP spokesperson, echoed the earlier statements of Malacañang that the persons who put up the banners are enemies of the Duterte government.

“There’s an attempt to communicate to the people. What is their motivation? Some say it’s a gimmick,” Durana said Wednesday.

“It is really to embarrass the government and it came from the enemies of the administration,” he added.

With this, Durana said police investigators have already coordinated with concerned local government units and agencies to determine whether there are closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras which captured the installation of the said banners.

Previously, the local government of Quezon City and the MMDA announced that the installation of the banners without proper coordination with them is illegal since permits have to be secured first.

Once arrested, the persons who illegally put up the banners will be punished depending on the sanctions to be given by the concerned LGUs and government agencies.

The banners with printed message “Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China” and some Chinese characters were seen hanging on footbridges along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, southbound lane of C5 Road, and near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last Tuesday.

The banners have since been taken down after photos of it went viral on social media.

The sightings of banners happened on the second year anniversary of the The Hague ruling that favored the Philippines’ diplomatic protest against China over the West Philippine Sea rows. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

