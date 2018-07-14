Road works

Portions of Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) and other roads in Metro Manila will undergo repair over the weekend, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced yesterday.

Four road sections along EDSA are affected in the road works as permitted by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

According to the agency, reblocking activities will be conducted at EDSA southbound directions from Arayat Street to Ignacio Diaz, fourth lane from the sidewalk; from Timog Avenue to Kamuning Road, second lane from the sidewalk; and in front of Francesca Tower to after Scout Borromeo, third lane from the center island; and at the northbound direction from Vertis North to Trinoma Mall, second lane from the sidewalk.

The road repairs will took place starting Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday, July 16. (Betheena Kae Unite)

