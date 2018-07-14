Robbery suspect killed in shootout

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A robbery-holdup suspect was killed in an encounter with policemen after he snatched the bag of a call center agent early yesterday morning in Parañaque City.

The Southern Police District (SPD) said that the suspect who was killed in the clash remained unidentified as of yesterday. His body was brought to a funeral parlor for possible identification of his relatives.

According to SPD spokesperson, Supt. Jenny Tecson, robbery victim Kimberly Flores, 25, a call center agent of Parañaque City, sought assistance from “Oplan Sita” patrollers after two motorcycle-riding men snatched her bag while she was walking along Sucat Road near the DPWH office in Baranggay San Antonio.

The cops immediately chased the suspects.

Upon reaching the corner of Sunrise St. and Fourth Estate, the back rider alighted from the motorcycle and fired shots at the approaching policemen.

The SPD spokesperson said the lawmen fired back at the gunman, killing him on the spot.

The other suspect, according to the police, managed to escape on board the motorcycle. He is now the subject of a manhunt.

Police recovered from the crime scene the shoulder bag of Flores containing a cellphone, cash worth R500 and other personal belongings; and the .38-caliber “paltik” revolver of the suspect. (Jean Fernando)

Related

comments