Rody humbled by survey results

President Duterte is grateful for the latest survey results showing high public approval and trust ratings but does not lead the country for the sake of popularity, Malacañang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the President, although humbled by the public’s vote of confidence, was just keeping his promise to fight illegal drugs and corruption in the country.

“The Palace expresses its gratitude for our people’s continuing vote of confidence for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte who remains the most approved and most trusted top national official today with 88 percent approval and 87 percent trust, respectively,” Roque said.

“The President views these latest survey results with all humility. However, he is not leading the country for the sake of high or good ratings. The Chief Executive is simply fulfilling his campaign promises with the best interest of Filipinos in mind,” he said.

Roque said Duterte would continue to work “double time to rid society of drugs, criminality, and corruption to achieve his goal of bringing comfortable life for all.” (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

