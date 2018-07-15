4 dead, 9 hurt as truck overturns

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Four persons were killed while nine others were injured when a six-wheel truck carrying more than 30 people overturned while traversing the national highway last Thursday in Malungon, Sarangani.

Malungon local disaster risk reduction management officer Jessie dela Cruz identified the fatalities as Joan Montecino, Cerco Jimenez, Vicento Fernandez, and Loreto Villanueva.

Dela Cruz said the truck driven by Bebeng Taklaw was on its way to Maasim, Sarangani from Kiblawan, Davao del Sur when he lost control and turned turtle while negotiating the zig-zag highway in Barangay Malandag.

The victims were on their way to attend the wedding of a relative in Maasim.

Rescuers from the Malungon risk reduction management office rescued the injured and cleared the highway of the ill-fated truck which caused traffic for motorists plying the General Santos-Davao City highway.

Fernandez died on the spot while Villanueva was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. (Joseph Jubelag)

