Allergy from semen

By Rica Cruz

Hi Ma’am Rica,

Me and my boyfriend regularly have sex. Most times, I let him orgasm on my breasts. Pero napansin ko na kung saan ‘yung napapatakan ng cum niya would become a bit red. Meron po bang allergic reaction sa semen? Or meron po bang ibang dahilan kung bakit ako namumula? Thank you!

Little Red Riding Hood

Hello Little Red Riding Hood,

I am glad to hear that you have an active sex life with your boyfriend. It is something that is exclusive and can be shared only between partners. Mix it up and develop an exciting and happy sexual relationship. Communication and chemistry is crucial.

Speaking of chemistry, there is a chance na meron kang allergy sa mga proteins sa semen ng boyfriend mo. Tinatawag itong Human Seminal Plasma Protein Hypersensitivity. Ang allergic reaction ay pwede ding mag-manifest sa paraan ng pangangati or pamamaga. Minsan naman ay may malalang instances na may kasamang hirap sa paghinga. Usually these symptoms start 20-30 minutes from contact and can last for hours or minsan days pa nga. Kung talagang allergic ka sa semen ng iyong boyfriend, baka mas advisable na mag-condom kayo everytime you get intimate.

Kung napapansin mo din na may pangangati or pamumula sa iyong vagina, pwedeng may yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis, or sexually transmitted infection. Kung ganito nga ang lagay, magiging mas urgent ang paggamit ng condom or ang pagpapatingin sa health care professional.

It sounds though na hindi sobrang lala ng symptoms na iyong nararanasan. Baka naman nagba-blush lang ‘yung skin mo when he cums on you. Haha.

But kidding aside, it is always a good idea to go to the nearest health center to be checked. Again, be safe, in more ways than one. #takeitfromthesexymind

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Couples and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

