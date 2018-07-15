Anti-Trump protest

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    A protestor marches next to giant puppet of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, as he holds a sign which reads 'Pro-America, Anti-Trump' during a demonstration in Brussels, Saturday, July 7, 2018. European activists are protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming appearance at a NATO summit, marching through Brussels to plead for less military spending and more public money for schools and clean energy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

    Hundreds of people have protested in Scotland’s largest city to protest against President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK.
    Pensioners, students, families and activists from a wide variety of pressure groups attended the demonstration in Glasgow.

    Emily Bryce, from Stirling, proudly carried a homemade banner written in Gaelic, as recognition of Trump’s Highland roots, which translates as “Donald Trump, son of the devil.”

    The 67-year-old Bryce said “it’s a disgrace that (British Prime Minister) Theresa May has allowed Trump to visit the UK and to meet the queen.”

    Police estimated the crowd in Glasgow’s St. George Square at less than 1,600 people.

    Jonathon Gillies, a 27-year-old bar worker from Glasgow, said that “nobody here is against Americans. They are welcome to come here anytime. It’s just Trump we have a problem with.” (AP)

