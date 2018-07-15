Bigwigs rally behind Pacquiao

By Nick Giongco

KUALA LUMPUR — Manny Pacquao was surrounded with political heavyweights Saturday moments after conquering the scales for his world title showdown with Lucas Matthysse today at the Axiata Arena.

Pacquiao’s team and Malaysian security personnel escorted the celebrated Filipino fighter to a room where he joined Chavit Singson, Bingbong Crisologo, Toby Tiangco, Lito Atienza, and former police chief Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa in the head table.

Pacquiao’s mother Dionesia was also among those who occupied a prime seat in the table and before excusing herself leaned over to his son and kissed him.

Dela Rosa, a former fighter during his high school and collegiate days, refrained from issuing a prediction but expressed his confidence that Pacquiao will end up victorious.

“I have faith in him. He’ll win,” said Dela Rosa.

Pacquiao is slightly favored to dethrone Matthyssem, who is making the first defense of the title had won early this year in Los Angeles.

