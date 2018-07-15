  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » News » News Roundup » New Roundup » Regional » Ospital ng Imus to open in Oct.

    Ospital ng Imus to open in Oct.

    July 15, 2018 | Filed under: Regional | Posted by:

    IMUS CITY, Cavite – The R205-million Ospital ng Imus, the first public hospital here, is set to open in October this year.
    The hospital on Pedro Reyes St. in Barangay Malagasang I-G is deemed as one of the most modern in Cavite.

    Funds for the hospital construction came from the R7.2-billion national government allotment intended for Imus’ education, health, infrastructures, and other priority projects.

    Cavite Rep. Alex L. Advincula assured that the much-awaited hospital is set to operate in October this year. (Anthony Giron)

    comments