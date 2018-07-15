Ospital ng Imus to open in Oct.

IMUS CITY, Cavite – The R205-million Ospital ng Imus, the first public hospital here, is set to open in October this year.

The hospital on Pedro Reyes St. in Barangay Malagasang I-G is deemed as one of the most modern in Cavite.

Funds for the hospital construction came from the R7.2-billion national government allotment intended for Imus’ education, health, infrastructures, and other priority projects.

Cavite Rep. Alex L. Advincula assured that the much-awaited hospital is set to operate in October this year. (Anthony Giron)

