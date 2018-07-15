  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Sports » Basketball » Saludar is new Pinoy champion

    Saludar is new Pinoy champion

    July 15, 2018 | Filed under: Basketball,Sports | Posted by:

    By Nick Giongco

    There’s a new Filipino world boxing champion.

    Vic Saludar upset Ryuya Yamanaka on a unanimous decision in their World Boxing Organization minimumweight title fight Friday night in Kobe, Japan.

    Saludar (18-3 with 10 KOs) decked Yamanaka in the seventh round at Kobe Central Gym after a sluggish first couple of rounds en route to earning scores of 116-111, 115-112 and 117-110.

    The judges include Daniel Sandoval, Carlos Ortiz Jr. and Pinit Prayadsab.

    But Saludar, 27, bounced back in the next rounds en route to sending Yamanaka, 23, to the floor with a right straight to the head that was set up by a left jab in the final minute of the round.

    Saludar’s victory made him the country’s second world champion after Jerwin Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation super-fly ruler.

    This Sunday in Malaysia, Manny Pacquiao will attempt to dethrone Lucas Matthysse as World Boxing Association welter king.

    comments