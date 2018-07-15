The world needs more experts

By Marilyn C. Arayata

IF you want to hang plants, you can count on any one who can hit a nail with a hammer, but if you need to undergo a surgery, you need an expert. There are life situations that call for expertise. An expert is said to be “a man who has made all the mistakes which can be made, in a narrow field” (Niels Bohr), so consulting one will actually save you from making costly errors.

The world was awed by the expertise, strength, bravery, and compassion displayed by members of the Royal Thai navy seals in their rescue of soccer team players and their coach from a flooded Thai cave. The monsoon rains which posed a greater threat pressured the rescue team to act swiftly. In such an extraordinary situation, authorities relied on the wisdom and experience of people who know what they are doing, those who have years of experience, and have been exposed to countless similar (in a way) situations and conditions, people who were really trained to do a certain task and do it well – starting from the planning stage.

These are the experts whose previous experiences can make them anticipate possible obstacles and plan how to beat them. These are the people whose breadth and depth of knowledge enables them to carry out a foolproof plan in a short period of time.

The more complicated a task, the greater the need for people with superior skill and knowledge.

We need more experts in different fields – IT experts, infrastructure experts, diving experts, forensics experts, language experts, weather experts, marketing experts, medical experts, legal experts, name it!

It is good to know a little of everything, but each person must be an expert in one or two areas. What is it that you can do so well that people will hire you to do it? What is it that you are so passionate about that you actually live it? You do not count the time when you do it because you love it. You continue improving your skill as you dedicate more hours and as you seek to learn more about it. Keep learning and honing your skills. The world needs more experts!

Happy 36th anniversary, TEMPO!

Always read this newspaper for articles that inform, inspire, and equip!

