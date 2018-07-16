‘Habagat’ still prevails

The public should be on alert for possible flash floods or landslides that can be triggered by scattered to widespread monsoon rains.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring rains over Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Meanwhile, the combined effects of the habagat and trough or advancing clouds of a low pressure area will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte.

The LPA was estimated at 890 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes before noon yesterday.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance still has no direct effect on any part of the country. However, it may develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The LPA is already inside the country’s area of responsibility and will be given a local name of “Henry” once it becomes a tropical cyclone. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

