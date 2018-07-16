Jones Cup: Ateneo off to hot start

Game Today (Xinzhuang Gymnasium, New Taipei City)

5 p.m. — Philippines vs South Korea

Reigning UAAP champion Ateneo overwhelmed host Chinese Taipei-White, 87-64, last night for an auspicious start in the 40th R. William Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City.



Wingman Thirdy Ravena fired 10 of his team-high 17 points in the opening frame while Ivory Coast big man Angelo Kouame added 15 points and 18 rebounds as the Blue Eagles proved too strong for the relatively young Taiwanese side.

Backup guard Jolo Mendoza added 11 points while big man Isaac Go made his presence felt with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench as they helped the Blue Eagles control the match.

The victory set up the Eagles against the South Korean national team at 5 p.m.

The Koreans will be led by naturalized player and former Magnolia import Ricardo Ratliffe.

Taiwan-White was led by spitfire guard Oscar Kao who came off the bench with 17 points, starter Lin Chun-Chi with 15 points and Lin Ting-Chien with 12. (Jerome Lagunzad)

The scores:

Philippines 87 – Ravena 17, Kouame 15, Mendoza 11, Go 10, Nieto Ma. 8, Verano 8, Mamuyac 4, Tio 4, Asistio 3, Nieto Mi. 3, Black 2, Navarro 2.

Chinese-Taipei B 64 – Kao 16, Lin C 15, Lin T 12, Chen K 8, Chen Y 7, Wang 3, Wu 2, Chien 1, Lai 0, Lu 0, Sun 0, Hsu 0.

Quarterscores: 26-20, 48-33, 67-52, 87-64.

