Nat’l taekwondo tilt set July 21

Around 2,000 athletes from 300 teams will see action in the Philippine Taekwondo Association’s biggest annual event – the 42nd SMART/MVP Sports Foundation National Championships – on July 21-22 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.



Members of the Philippine team head the participants as they compete for their respective home teams, according to Organizing Committee Chairman, Grand Master Sung Chon Hong.

The other entries in the event supported by PLDT, Meralco, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO will represent chapters from 12 different regions together with ARMM, CAR, CARAGA and NCR as well as the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

Competition will feature Advance and Novice male and female fighters in eight divisions namely senior, junior, Cadet and grade school. Each team will be composed of five members and two alternates.

Among the teams that have signed up are the Central Gymnasium, DLSU, CSB, Ateneo, UST, UE, FEU, LSGH, San Beda College, UP Diliman, DPS, DLSZ, Arellano, Las Pinas, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army and PNP.

The tournament will utitlize PSS (protective scoring system), ESS (electronic scoring system) and Daedo PSS, IVR (instant video system) to eliminate human error.

Martial arts enthusiasts and sports buffs, specially children who are interested to learn the sport, are invited to watch the event starting at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony highlighted by the performance of the Philippine Demonstration Team, will be held at 1 p.m. on July 22.

