PBA DL: Scratchers vs CEU

Games Today (Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – CEU vs Go for Gold

3 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs Batangas-EAC

Go for Gold tries to inch closer toward a semifinals berth against Centro Escolar University today in the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The game is set at 1 p.m., with the Scratchers out to repeat their 92-83 victory over the Scorpions in the first round and regain a share of the lead with idle Che’Lu Bar and Grill Revellers, who have similar 6-2 records.

CEU is coming off an 84-75 victory over Batangas-EAC last Thursday and is keen on propping up its current 4-3 record.

“We know how important the task at hand is so there’s enough reason for us to stay ready and motivated,” said Go for Gold coach Charles Tiu. “I’ve been preaching consistency on my players so I’m expecting them to come up with their A-game.”

A fair share of the spotlight should fall on the main match at 3 p.m. pitting Marinerong Pilipino and Batangas-EAC in yet another crucial encounter. (Jerome Lagunzad)

