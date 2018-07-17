Colleagues also want Manny to quit boxing

Just like President Duterte, colleagues of Sen. Manny Pacquiao – who snatched the World Boxing Association welterweight title from Lucas Matthysse – prefer that he retires soon.

Duterte, who watched Pacquiao fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, urged the Philippine boxing icon to retire from boxing and “enjoy.”

Sen. JV Ejercito said Pacquiao is already “a legend” in the boxing arena and has nothing more to prove.

“As a friend, I share the same sentiments.

Manny Pacquiao is already a legend, no doubt one of the best boxers in the world ever. Nothing more to prove,” Ejercito said.

“No other Filipino in the recent decades has given so much glory and honor to our country like Manny Pacquiao,” Ejercito said.

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson echoed Ejercito’s appeal: “It is not about having enough money already. I’d say, my advice to my colleague, seatmate, and friend is that it is best to leave the stage while the audience is applauding; not when they have left because nothing is worth watching. That would be both sad and tragic.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto also agrees with the President: “Yes, I do. Better for him to retire on top.”

“I am sure his wife and family would want him to retire to preserve his health. He has proven time and again that he is a great Filipino champion,” Recto stressed.

Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, however, said it is up to Pacquiao whether or not he should retire from boxing or not.

“Only he, Manny, can answer that. Though I believe the President doesn’t want to see Manny fall prey to what many great fighters do, which fighting one time too many,” Angara said.

Citing the case of Muhammad Ali, Angara said the American professional boxer and philanthropist should no longer have fought Trevor Berbick, to whom Ali lost in 1983.

“But different fighters have different careers so it is something Manny will have to consider sooner or later,” he said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

