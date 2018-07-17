PH bets should train and fight like Pacquiao

Filipino athletes can produce better results in major international competitions if only they train and fight like boxing great Manny Pacquiao.

This was underscored yesterday by Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) after witnessing how the fighting senator from Gen. Santos City summoned his once feared strength and dazzling speed to destroy Argentine Lucas Matthysse in their world welterweight showdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on “Super Sunday”.

“Our athletes in the coming Asian Games in Indonesia should know the true meaning of focus, sacrifice and discipline because these were ingredients used by Sen. Pacquiao to make a big comeback,” said Romero.

Romero, who was at the ringside along with AirAsia big boss Tony Fernandes during the fight, said Pacquiao’s seventh round stoppage win should serve as an inspiration not only for the Asian Games-bounds athletes but also for those who are dreaming to make it big in their respective sports.

“Our Asian Games-bound athletes still have one month to prepare like Sen. Pacquiao did. They should be inspired and motivated to fight like him,” said Romero. “Despite his hectic sked as a public servant, Sen. Pacquiao was fully focused to the task at hand.”

The vice chairman of the House Committee on Sports whose net worth of R7.291 billion for 2017 enabled him to keep his title as the richest solon for the third straight year also challenged national team members to compete with lots of passion and fire whenever they are competing for country’s flag and honor.

Training, the former head of shooting association said, is just one factor for one’s success, the other and perhaps the most important is discipline.

“If you don’t have the discipline like what Sen. Pacquiao showed during his training, one is bound to fail,” said Romero noting that Pacquiao usually reported for training earlier than scheduled.

“He and his team did lots of sacrifices for this fight,” added Romero. “Truly admirable is Sen. Pacquiao’s discipline.”

In the coming Asian Games, Romero is hoping to see the bravery displayed by Pacquiao when the national athletes – each one determined to gain sporting glory – plunge into action.

