SBU, Mapua shoot for 2nd NCAA wins

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Perpetual vs Arellano (Jrs)

10 a.m. – Letran vs Malayan (Jrs)

12 noon – Perpetual vs Arellano (Srs)

2 p.m. – Letran vs Mapua (Srs)

4 p.m. – San Beda vs JRU (Srs)

6 p.m. – San Beda vs JRU (Jrs)

San Beda University and Mapua University try to forge a three-way tie for the lead when they clash with separate opponents today in NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.

The defending champion Red Lions collide with the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Bombers at 4 p.m. while the Cardinals square off with the Letran Knights at 2 p.m.

Victories for San Beda and Mapua would earn them a share of the early lead with Lyceum.

Despite being touted as the team to beat this season, the Red Lions are not taking any teams lightly following a tough 67-65 opening-day win over the University of Perpetual Help Altas last week.

San Beda is expected to improve its ball movement after dishing off only five assists the last time, something that bothered veteran pointguard Robert Bolick.

“Assists are part of playmaking and I think I didn’t do a good job. But I’ll get there,” said Bolick.

Even San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez is optimistic, saying: “Hopefully, we’ll learn from this and move forward.”

Forming San Beda’s core apart from Bolick are Javee Mocon and Donald Tankoua, as well as Eugene Toba and AC Soberano.

JRU, still nursing a stinging 72-60 loss to Mapua last Thursday, needs significant numbers from RJ David, Jed Mendoza, Karl Bordon and MJ Dela Virgen to upset San Beda.

