Sta. Lucia, F2 tossers in do-or-die

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Imus Sports Center)

2 p.m. – Foton vs UE-Cherrylume

4:15 p.m. – UP-UAI vs Cocolife

7 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Sta. Lucia

Intensity is expected to take up a notch higher today as F2 Logistics and Sta. Lucia slug it out in do-or-die encounter for a semifinals berth in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference at the Imus Sports Center.

The crucial match is set at 7 p.m., with the Cargo Movers and the Lady Realtors both leaving no stone unturned as they try to claim the bragging rights of facing early semifinalists, defending champion Cignal HD Spikers, in another make-or-break showdown on Saturday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

F2 Logistics, built around the core of two-time reigning UAAP champion La Salle, is tipped as the favorites despite absorbing a painful 16-25, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24 to bitter rival Petron in their anticipated Grand Prix finals rematch over the weekend.

“We cannot afford to lose anymore or else we’re done for the conference,” said F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus. “We have to forget our recent loss and I know that my players will bounce back stronger.”

Meanwhile, pre-season favorite Foton and three other fellow strugglers take center stage as they behind their classification battle for the 7th to 10 places in the mid-season conference.

The Tornadoes are eager to make the most of the remaining opportunity as they take on the University of the East-Cherrylume Iron Lady Warriors in the opener at 2 p.m. Then the Cocolife Asset Managers will also try to do the same against University of the Philippines-United Auctioneers Inc. Lady Maroons at 4:15 p.m.

