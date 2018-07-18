120 entries join first LBC derby in Pasay

The first-ever Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) 9-Stag Derby sizzles on Friday with 120 confirmed entries taking part at the Pasay City Cockpit.

The LBC derby, backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, offers a guaranteed prize of R5.5 million for an entry fee of R7,000.

The elims and semifinals schedule at PCC are on July 20, 27 and Aug. 3 (set A) and Aug. 10, 13 and 17 (set B). All grand finalists clash on Aug. 24.

More than 40 associations in Luzon, including the Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA), have joined forces to organize the LBC Cup.

Last week, PCC hosted 132 fights during its 32nd Anniversary 4-Cock Derby won by Vans Enriquez, Lito Alcantara, Mayor Abencio Torres and Rhona Bullecer.

LGBA president Nick Crisostomo said the LBC event was inspired by the popular early bird stag derbies in Mindanao.

Interested parties may call Erica (0945-4917474).

