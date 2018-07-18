Former champ praises Pacquiao

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was just one of the boxing greats who admitted being mesmerized by Manny Pacquiao’s manhandling of Argentine mauler Lucas Matthysse last Sunday in Malaysia.

Tyson took to social media to express his belief on Pacquiao’s ability to continue to make heads turn.

“I saw the Pacquiao-Matthysse fight. Manny Pacquiao has still got it,” said Tyson, now 52 and retired from the sport since 2005.

Pacquiao’s seventh-round stoppage of Matthysse to capture the World Boxing Association welterweight crown was the Filipino legend’s first knockout win in almost a decade and Tyson was awed.

“He moved really good. Fast jab. Moving fast. Half of Manny Pacquiao is enough to beat most of the good fighters out there now. He looked really good last night.”

Pacquiao is now back in General Santos City and before leaving Malaysia, he said a rematch with Floyd Mayweather could happen if the US fighter decides to come out of retirement.

Another option is to face former stablemate Amir Khan of England or even Terence Crawford, who beat up Australian tormentor Jeff Horn last month.

The win over Matthysse boosted the 39-year-old Pacquiao’s record to 60-7-2 with 39 KOs.

Related

comments