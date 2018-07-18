MM shake drill to push through

Rain or shine, the Metro Manila Shake Drill will push through this week, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager Jose Arturo Garcia announced yesterday.

Garcia said conducting the MM Shake Drill on a rainy day would give the agency and the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRC) a chance to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

“We can do the drill the easiest way possible, but what if an earthquake happens on a critical time? This way we can prepare for the worst case possible,” Garcia said.

The general manager said that the shake drill could cause traffic congestion in the metropolis.

“We are anticipating that the drill will affect the flow of traffic in the metropolis,” he said.

The MM Shake Drill will have various scenarios, executed by local government units, private institutions, schools and establishments, in different parts of the metropolis.

Garcia said “[o]nce they hear the alarm, motorists who would like to participate in the drill can stop for a minute.”

Despite the inconvenience that the activity may bring, Garcia reiterated that it seeks to promote a culture of preparedness among the public for a major earthquake.

“We are doing this to prepare everyone to minimize damage that earthquake may cause. When the Big One happens, we must be prepared.”

Garcia also urged the public to use the hash tag #MMShakeDrill on the day of the drill.

“We are calling on the public to participate to prepare them for disasters,” said Garcia.

The fourth Metro Manila Shake Drill intends to sustain and improve the public’s awareness and consciousness towards a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

“We want to do a shake drill in a more realistic environment.”

Telecommunication networks will broadcast the drill through emergency cell broadcast and SMS messages to its subscribers on the actual day, he said. (Jel Santos)

