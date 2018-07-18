Pantawid Pasada’car

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ALEXANDRIA DENNISE SAN JUAN

The Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has started distributing fuel cards to the first batch of the Pantawid Pasada Program beneficiaries.

At least 500 fuel cards were initially distributed yesterday to legitimate franchise holders with surnames starting from A to M at the Land Transportation Office in Quezon City.

While Pantawid Pasada Cards of those with surnames starting from N to Z are expected to be given today, Wednesday.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said that the official list of beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy program can be viewed at the LTFRB website.

Upon claiming the card, Delgra said the recipients should present an original valid ID, photocopy of the valid ID, one ID picture, and proof of franchise of the operator such as Certificate of Public Convenience, or franchise verification.

Around 179,000 valid jeepney franchise holders nationwide will benefit from the government’s fuel subsidy program.

Recipients will be given a card containing R5,000 subsidy from July to December to help them cope with increasing pump prices brought by the tax reform law.

The Pantawid Pasada Fuel Cards, which were processed by the Land Bank of the Philippines, will indicate the complete name of the franchise holder, plate number of PUJ, region where the franchise was registered, and the card number to avoid misuse.

“The fuel card is only valid for fuel purchases only at participating petroleum retail outlets or gasoline stations, with ‘Pantawid Pasada Card Accepted Here’ sign posted,” the LTFRB said.

According to the agency, any violation in the use of the card such as purchasing of other products aside from fuel using the card will automatically disqualify the card owner from the Pantawid Pasada Fuel Program and its benefits.

Related

comments