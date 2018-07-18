PBA: SMB eyes sweep

by Jonas Terrado

Game Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – San Miguel vs Alaska

(San Miguel leads series 2-0)

Defending champion San Miguel Beer goes for a sweep of Alaska and advance to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals in Game 3 of their best-of-five semifinal series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Following two victories since the semis opener began over the weekend, the Beermen are determined to finish off the Aces in the 7 p.m. match which league officials hope would proceed as scheduled.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial cancelled Game 2 of the other semis series between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Rain or Shine due to heavy rains that flooded some areas in Metro Manila.

The series will resume on Thursday, also at the Big Dome.

Rains and floods could only be the major stumbling block in San Miguel’s route to the finals, especially with the manner of how coach Leo Austria’s wards won the two games.

SMB leaned on a strong start to claim Game 1, 92-79, at the Mall of Asia Arena before rallying from a 16-point second quarter deficit to repeat over Alaska, 105-94, Monday night at Araneta.

Import Renaldo Balkman and reigning four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo made the clutch baskets in the fourth quarter to fend off the Aces for the second straight time.

“If we have a chance to sweep it, it’s a big advantage because everybody is really tired because in the past two weeks, we never have a day off,” Austria said.

But Austria knows bringing out the broom will be easier said than done against an Alaska team that is expected to play relentless despite the heavy odds staked against them.

“I have to admire the tenacity of their coaching staff, especially coach Alex (Compton),” Austria said. “He was able to motivate the players to work hard, which is why we had a hard time in the first half.”

Compton has vowed that his team will continue to make it hard for the Beermen, and hopefully extend the series to at least another game.

“We’re gonna fight again,” he said. “We’re fighting a great team, a championship team. We’re missing some pieces but we’re gonna fight. We’re gonna play hard and I just wanna see that same level of passion.”

