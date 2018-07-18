PSL: No sweat for Foton

2 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jerome Lagunzad

Foton advanced to the next round of the classification phase with relative ease yesterday as the Tornadoes won by default over UE-Cherrylume Iron Lady Warriors in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference at the Imus Sports Center.



The Iron Lady Warriors failed to make it to the venue as heavy rains brought about by Typhoon “Henry” and were intensified by the southwest monsoon flooded the metropolis and primary roads within the greater Manila area, including Cavite.

UE, just like all universities and colleges in Manila, has already suspended its classes early morning yesterday due to the inclement weather.

The Iron Lady Warriors’ loss, however, turned to be a blessing in disguise for fans in attendance as a selected group was given a chance to play against the Tornadoes in a nine-against-six handicap match.

Foton will plunge back to action on Thursday where it will face the winner of Cocolife-UP/United Auctioneers Inc. showdown in the Battle for 7th Place.

The Asset Manages and the Lady Maroons are still battling as of press time.

Related

comments