The praise of the father

Gospel Reading: Mt 11:25-27

At that time Jesus exclaimed: “I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike. Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will. All things have been handed over to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.”

REFLECTION

Revealed… to the childlike

The Gospel comes right after Jesus rebukes the unrepentant and unbelieving towns. The Evangelist seems to make a contrast between those supposedly “wise and learned” but unbelieving towns and the receptiveness of other people whom Jesus now describes as “babies.” For Jesus, ironically, this is a cause for thanksgiving and rejoicing: that those who are supposed to be without knowledge and wisdom become the recipients of the Father’s revelation.

While wisdom and knowledge are valuable, at times they can be obstacles, that is, when people who have them become proud and hardened. When this happens, the word of God, God’s revelation, can fall on deaf ears and bear no fruit. On the other hand, those who know little can be very open and willing to receive God’s message.

May our knowledge lead us closer to God.

* * *

Do you have the heart of a child, open and docile to God’s revelation and message?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2017” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

