8 PH riders vie in London

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Eight Filipino cyclists, who will compete in the Prudential Ride London, get much-need morale boost during today’s formal send-off at the Brewery at The Palace in BGG, Taguig City.

“We have our Filipino contingents who will carry our flag in London, we will honor them and cheer them as they prepare to give us pride in London,” said Allan Tumbaga, Pru Life UK Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, during the recent Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Tapa King in Cubao.

The Philippine contingent, backstopped by Jermyn Prado of Standard Insurance, Ishmael Gorospe of Go For Gold, Jeremy Marana and Aidan Mendoza of Team Corratec, will compete in the Prudential Ride London, the biggest cycling festival in the world, on July 28-29.

The all-expense paid trip to London was part of their prizes in the Pru Ride Pilipinas series held last January in Subic and the BGC in Taguig.

“We are doing this annually in the Philippines and in London to promote recreational activity, especially cycling, that encourages people to cycle more safely and more often,” Tumbaga told sportswriters in the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Tapa King, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Related

comments