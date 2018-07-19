Army, Generika duel for last semis

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

2 p.m. – UE-Cherrylume vs Cocolife

4:15 pm – Foton vs UP-UAI

7 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs Smart-Army

Smart-Army and Generika-Ayala square off tonight in a knockout showdown, with the winner earning the fourth and final semifinals spot in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Giga Hitters and the Lifesavers, who both turned heads back in the preliminary round, are both expected to come up with nothing less than their A-game in what promises to be a explosive battle set at 7 p.m.

Prior to that, pre-tourney favorite Foton and University of the Philippines-United Auctioneers clash for the 7th place finish at 4:15 p.m. while Cocolife and University of the East-Cherrylume battle for 9th place in the 2 p.m. appetizer.

Meanwhile, perennial contender F2 Logistics bagged the third semis ticket after the Cargo Movers defeated the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, last Tuesday night at the Imus Sports Center.

Kianna Dy led the way with 16 points and 16 digs while skipper Cha Cruz-Behag and Majoy Baron delivered 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Cargo Movers forge a semis duel against Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Generika-Ayala and Smart-Army should come with an added fire as both teams are eager to reach the Final Four round for the first time, with reigning Grand Prix titleholder Petron waiting in the wings.

Related

comments