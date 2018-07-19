Bernal eyes lighter, brighter SoNA

Film and TV director Joyce Bernal says she wants the people to feel that they are part of the promised change when President Duterte delivers his third State-of-the-Nation Address next week.

Bernal said that she wants to make the SoNA brighter and lighter for those who will watch the event at home.

“Gusto ko, ‘yung mga tao maramdaman nila ‘yung mensahe ng Presidente – maintindihan nila. Maramdaman nila na kasama sila sa pagbabago,” she said during a pre-SoNA briefing in Pasay City.

“Gusto ko ‘yung message ng pagbabago hindi pwedeng sa Presidente lang, para sa ating lahat ‘yon at kasama tayo sa pagbabago,” she added.

In order to do that, Bernal said that she needs the Plenary Hall of the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City to be well lighted so she asked the Presidential Communications Operations Office for more lighting.

“We are trying to negotiate na kung pwede magdagdag kami ng ilaw kasi medyo gloomy ang ilaw ng Congress,” she said.

Bernal had earlier said that she wants Duterte to be projected as the nation’s father during the SoNA on Monday.

“’Yung pakiramdam na ‘yun, kung paano magsasalita sa nation as mayor, as a father, and as the President of the Philippines. Gusto nilang maramdaman ‘yun,” she said. “Gusto ko sana ng magandang sequencing ng shots niya na in three shots makukuha niyo na paano ‘yung pagmamahal niya sa Pilipinas,” she added.

Bernal, who was picked by Duterte after being recommended by actor Robin Padilla, said that she is honored to direct the SoNA, especially after world-renowned director Brillante Mendoza directed the first two annual address.

“Very honored ako. First time ko. ‘Di ‘to pagdi-direct ng rom-com. ‘Di ‘to pagdi-direct ng traffic. Pagdi-direct ito ng SoNA. May sasabihin ang ating ama para sa atin, para sa Pilipinas,” she said.

Bernal said that there is no contract between her and the government as she will be directing the SoNA for free. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

