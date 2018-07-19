BI warns public vs fixers

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) advised the public to transact only with authorized employees of the agency and avoid dealing with “fixers” and other unauthorized individuals and entities.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente issued an advisory warning the transacting public against availing of the services of “fixers” as well as travel agents and law offices not accredited by the bureau.

Morente also urged the public to report to his office any illicit or suspicious activities by aliens who might be violating the country’s immigration laws, rules and regulations. Any irregularity involving BI personnel should also be reported to him so they could be investigated and held administratively liable.

The BI chief likewise reminded foreign tourists not to overstay to avoid any inconvenience.

He said aliens whose authorized period of stay is about to expire may apply for extension of their stay at the BI main office or at the nearest bureau office.

Morente emphasized that aliens must always comply with the conditions of their visa to avoid deportation.

“Do not engage in study, employment or business without first obtaining the necessary permit or visa,” he stressed.

He said aliens intending to work in the country must secure a special work permit or working visa while those who want to study here must obtain a special study permit or a student visa. (Jun Ramirez)

