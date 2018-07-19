Cops shoot robber dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A motorcycle-riding gunman was killed in a shootout with law enforcers while his cohort escaped after they held up a lady guard in Parañaque City early yesterday.

The unidentified suspect died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

According to the report submitted to Parañaque City Police chief Senior Supt. Victor Rosete, the incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. at Poblete Compound.

Police said hotel security guard Reah Jornadal, 23, was approached by the suspects, who were on board a motorcycle, and grabbed her bag and took her MIO 125 motorcycle at gunpoint.

Jornadal shouted for help alerting PO1 Mark John Fontehon, PO1 Francisco Bula and PO1 John Mark Oloa who chased the fleeing suspects along West Service Road in Brgy. Sun Valley.

The one who was riding Jornadal’s stolen motorcycle was cornered but, instead of surrendering, the suspect fired at the pursuing lawmen who were forced to retaliate. The suspect was killed while his cohort managed to escape on board a motorcycle.

Police recovered from the slain suspect the victim’s black sling bag containing a cellphone, a wallet and assorted IDs, as well as her stolen motorcycle.

They also recovered four sachets of shabu, a .38-caliber revolver with three bullets and a spent shell. (Dhel Nazario)

Related

comments