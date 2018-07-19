D-League: Che’Lu eyes repeat vs EAC+

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – AMA Online Education

vs CEU

3 p.m. – Batangas-EAC vs Che’Lu

Bar and Grill

Weather permitting, Che’Lu Bar and Grill looks to gain more momentum for the Final Four round while Batangas-EAC fights for its dear life as the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup action resumes today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Tip off is at 3 p.m., with the Revellers out to repeat 78-57 victory over the Generals back in the first round, break away from their current tie with fellow pacesetter Go for Gold Scratchers and continue to prime themselves up for the next round.

But Che’Lu Bar and Grill could do it on a harder way this time around since Batangas-EAC, trailing half-a-game behind Centro Escolar University for the fourth and final spot, is expected to give its all as the Generals fight for their survival.

Revellers coach Stevenson Tiu couldn’t stress that hard enough. “They still have a chance (of making it to the semis) so there’s still no reason for us to put our guards down Nothing is sure yet,” he said.

The Scorpions have the chance to put an end of the Generals’ playoff hopes as they try to reassert their mastery over the eliminated AMA Online Education Titans in the 1 p.m. opener.

CEU defeated AMA Online, 96-85, in their previous meeting but the Scorpions should still have their hands full as they try to recover from a 75-60 loss to the Scratchers last Monday.

Related

comments