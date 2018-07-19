Expert perplexed by Lucas’ so-so showing

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

Lucas Matthysse had already lost the fight even before he stepped into the ring against Manny Pacquiao Sunday noon in Kuala Lumpur.

“The way he looked,” said legendary boxing scribe Carlos Irusta when asked about Pacquiao’s one sided beating of the Argentine champion.

Irusta, whose exemplary career saw him cover Argentina’s great fighters, noticed that “the event was too big for him.”

“I could see in his eyes during the weighin,” said Irusta.

Indeed, Matthysse was struck down with stage fright as Pacquiao ran over him as though he was just a sparring partner.

Fred Sternburg, Pacquiao’s US publicist, admitted to being stunned by his former client’s sensational showing in a fight many thought he would be brought to deep waters.

“Manny continues to surprise everyone,” said Sternburg.

Related

comments