Pinay gymnasts shine in KL

By Brian Yalung

Promising Filipino gymnasts, led by Breanna Labadan, made the country proud over the weekend by displaying golden performances in the 2nd Vitrigo International Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Labadan emerged as the most impressive Pinay gymnast as she came up with a pair of golds in the IAA and Ball routines in the Pre-Junior (11 to 13) category. She also copped the silver medal for Clubs and Freehand.

Meanwhile, Dannah Sabio also made her presence felt by clinching the gold medal in the Hoop and Ribbon routines before she took home the bronze for IAA.

Not to be outdone was Sabio’s fellow entrant in the Seniors (18 and above) category, Nicole Medina, who settled for the silver medal in the Ball and Clubs routines. She also copped the bronze in the Hoop event.

Other Filipinos who participated were Kiana Alagaban, Divina Sembrano and Daniel Dela Pisa in the Juniors Category (age 14 to 17).

The Philippine delegation was led by foreign coach Ms. Dora Vass, national coach and brevet judge Whynn Reroma, ballet coach Marion Ignacio and national judge Efren Torres.

