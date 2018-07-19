The gentle mastery of Christ

Gospel Reading: Mt 11:28-30

Jesus said: “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”

Reflections

Take my yoke upon you

The yoke is an instrument that allows a beast of burden to pull a carriage of load or a plow a field. But it has to be carved or shaped correctly and fitted to the beast’s neck, otherwise the beast will have difficulty pulling the load.

Why does Jesus ask his listeners to take his yoke? Will it fit them and will it make their work easier? This is precisely Jesus’ answer: his yoke is easy and his burden light. He is at the same time saying: his yoke fits everyone, anyone who comes to him with a burden. But this imagery can also mean that Jesus will be co-yoked with the person; thus, Jesus helps him carry his burden.

Carrying life’s burdens is difficult especially when one is alone and the loads are heavy. We need, therefore, other people to help us. Paul invites the Galatians to “bear one another’s burdens” (Gal 6:2). For when burdens are shared, they become lighter, more bearable. Thus, we should be willing to help others carry their load, or be humble enough to ask others for help when our burdens seem too heavy for us.

* * *

Do we carry our loads alone, or do we call on Jesus and other people to help us?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS,” 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

