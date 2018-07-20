Chiefs outlast Generals in overtime

Diminutive Levi Dela Cruz stepped up in the extra period as Arellano University survived Emilio Aguinaldo College, 75-69, yesterday in NCAA men’s basketball at the Arellano gym in Legarda, Manila.

Trailing 69-68 in the last two minutes, the 5-foot-7 Dela Cruz scored the team’s last seven points to lift the Chiefs to their first win of the season.

Dela Cruz finished with 12 points and four rebounds, while dishing off three assists and two steals.

Ian Alban sent the game into overtime with a gallant drive.

Archie Concepcion paced the Chiefs with 15 points and 10 boards, while Adrian Alban and Rence Alcoriza added 13 and 12 points.

Michael Canete collared 11 rebounds.

It was a double celebration for Arellano as the Braves nipped the EAC Brigadiers, 79-77. (Kristel Satumbaga)

