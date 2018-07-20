May amoy sa baba

By Rica Cruz

Hello Ms. Cruz,

I have a new boyfriend. We have been dating for a few months already. And we have had sex a couple of times. He always says that he wants to go down on me. Pero hindi ko siya pinapayagan. Naco-concious po ako kasi parang medyo may amoy po ako down there.

Lagi naman po akong naliligo. Pero parang sweaty vaginal smell pa rin po siya at the end of the day. I want him to feel that he can eat my pussy pero baka dyahe po kasi. Pa-help naman please.

Smelly Cat

Hello Smelly Cat,

I am glad that you and your boyfriend are talking about these kinds of stuff. That you want him to feel na okay for him to go down on you. Nagre-reflect ‘yan ng trust in the relationship.

Good job! Kudos too that you want to explore other ways to achieve sexual pleasure aside from penile penetration. Madaming ways para sa inyong dalawa na ma-please ang isa’t isa!

Ang vagina ay meron talagang amoy na usually nagva-vary depende kung nasaan ka sa iyong menstrual cycle. Minsan ito ay mas intense than other times.

Ang pagkakaroon ng amoy sa vaginal area naman ay normal lang. Pero kung mayroong sudden changes o kaya di magandang amoy o discharge o itching sensation, ay pwedeng maging sign ito ng infection or iba pang medical condition.

Bukod sa own sweat mo, pwede rin naman ang pagsusuot ng synthetic underwear or exercise clothes that prevent air circulation around the vulva ay magdulot ng medyo amoy kulob or amoy pawis dito.

Ilang mga bagay na kailangan maging part ng hygienic routine mo ay ang paghugas with warm water and unscented gentle soap. Pwede ka rin magsuot ng cotton underwear para “makahinga” ang iyong vagina.

Sa gabi, pwede ka ring mag-pajama na lang or night gown. Or ‘wag ka nang magsuot ng anything if you feel comfortable with that.

Maganda din na magpatingin ka sa iyong gynecologist for a routine checkup para ma-determine mo kung may iba pa bang cause ang odor down there. Okay ito in the sense na hindi ka na magkakaroon ng guess work sa kung ano ba ang nangyayari!

Kung normal naman ang lahat, I suggest na para mas comfortable ka with your BF going down there, pwede ka muna maghugas before chow time and sexy time! Para feeling fresh, di ba? #takeitfromthesexymind

With love and lust,

Rica

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me atwww.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

