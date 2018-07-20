NU Bullpups eye ASEAN School Games gold

By Jerome Lagunzad

Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea are eager to put to good use the experience they gained in the recent FIBA World Cup Under-17 tournament as they suit up for National University Bullpups in the 10th ASEAN School Games in Klang, Malaysia.

The 6-foot-7 Tamayo, together with the stocky Abadiano and the sweet-shooting Fortea, left yesterday, all determined to be at the forefront of the Freego Jeans-backed Bullpups’ attack as they try to reassert the country’s dominance in the annual tourney set from July 19 to 27.

“We hope we can translate our experiences in the World Cup to success this time,” said NU tactician Goldwin Monteverde, who served as one of the assistant coaches in Batang Gilas’ 13th place showing in the Argentina meet.

Monteverde should also take full advantage of his personal experience, having steered multi-titled Chiang Kai Shek College to a runner-up finish last year.

Harold Alarcon, Aaron Buensalida, Vince Cuajao, Dom Dayrit, John Felicida, Cyril Gonzales, Kevin Quiambao, Joshua Ramirez and Reyland Torres are among those who were tapped to provide strong support for the Bullpups’ so-called “Big 3.”

The Bullpups earned the rights to carry the country’s tricolors after claiming the gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur. They will open their title campaign against Brunei before taking on Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and host Malaysia.

